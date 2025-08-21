Student in M’sia allegedly assaulted, stripped & almost strangled with wire, 6 teens arrested

6 teens arrested in an alleged Malaysia school bullying case

A Form 3 student in Kelantan, Malaysia, was allegedly assaulted, stripped of his trousers, and nearly strangled with a wire, leading to six teens being arrested.

According to Malay Mail, the incident reportedly happened around 10am on Monday (19 Aug) at a school in Pasir Mas.

The victim’s aunt detailed the student’s ordeal in a Facebook post, claiming her nephew was kicked, punched, beaten, slapped, and had his trousers pulled down to his knees.

She added that his neck was nearly strangled with a wire.

The woman further alleged that if a passing teacher had not intervened in time, her nephew might have died at the hands of the bullies.

Suspects’ families allegedly asked victim’s family to withdraw complaint

Pasir Mas police chief ACP Kama Azural Mohamed confirmed the incident and said six 16-year-old boys had been arrested.

They were allowed to be remanded for six days, from 20 to 25 Aug, to facilitate investigations.

He added that an official statement on the case would be issued later.

According to the victim’s aunt, some of the suspects’ families had pressured her family to withdraw the complaint.

“I beg the bullies’ families not to pressure my sibling into withdrawing this case,” she wrote.

“These bullies are only in Form Four, yet they are already capable of such actions. What will happen when they turn 20?”

ACP Kama stated that the assault left the victim with headaches and a fear of going to school, as he had reportedly been harassed by the same suspects before.

Bullying under national spotlight

The case comes amid renewed scrutiny of bullying in Malaysia following several high-profile tragedies.

In response, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Cabinet will consider establishing a tribunal to handle bullying cases involving children.

Meanwhile, five teenage girls were charged in Kota Kinabalu’s Children’s Court on 20 Aug in connection with Zara Qairina’s case.

The 13-year-old schoolgirl in Sabah, who passed away in July, was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory a day before her death.

All the girls have pleaded not guilty in court.

