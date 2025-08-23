Man charged after allegedly breaking into hotel room in Orchard & stealing phone & wallet

S’porean accused of entering Orchard Rendezvous Hotel via window & stealing items

A 38-year-old man has been charged in court for allegedly breaking into a hotel room in Orchard Rendezvous Hotel and stealing a phone and wallet.

The case was highlighted in a news release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (22 Aug), which was sent to MS News.

2 hotel guests report items missing on 2 separate days

SPF said that it received two reports of suspected housebreaking and theft between Tuesday (19 Aug) and Thursday (21 Aug).

On Tuesday, a guest of the hotel along Tanglin Road reported that his handphone was missing from the room.

On Thursday, another hotel guest reported that his handphone and wallet had gone missing from his room.

Man identified & arrested for stealing from Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

Officers from the Tanglin Police Division make use of extensive ground enquiries and CCTV images in their investigation.

They established the identity of the alleged culprit and arrested him on 21 Aug — the same day that the second report was made.

A handphone and wallet belonging to the second victim were found on him.

Man charged with housebreaking and theft

On Saturday, the man was charged in court with the offence of housebreaking and theft, punishable under Section 451 of the Penal Code 1871, SPF said.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

A charge sheet quoted by Channel NewsAsia identified him as Indra Fitry, a Singaporean.

Man accused of entering Orchard Rendezvous Hotel room via window

Indra allegedly broke into the Orchard Rendezvous Hotel room in order to commit theft at around 3.12am on Thursday, entering through a sliding window.

Once inside, he allegedly stole an iPhone 16 and a wallet.

Inside the wallet was 500,000 rupiah (S$40) in cash, an ATM card, an Indonesian driving licence and an Indonesian identity card.

He is now in police custody. Permission has been granted for him to be taken out only for investigations.

Also read: Man Offers $10,000 Reward To Find 24k Gold Heirloom Ring Stolen From Hotel

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.