S’pore Man Allegedly Involved In Stealing S$1M From JB Money Changer, Arrested In M’sia

Singaporean Man Arrested For Alleged S$1M Theft From JB Money Changer

While Singapore generally has a low crime rate, some have worked with overseas syndicates to commit crimes. Fortunately, local or international authorities have been known to bring these offenders to justice.

Recently, Malaysian authorities nabbed a Singaporean man for allegedly working with a crime syndicate to steal S$1 million from a money changer in Johor Bahru (JB) back in 2020.

This led to the arrest of two other Singaporean fugitives connected to the crime.

A 49-year-old Malaysian connected to the crime is still at large. The police are currently on the lookout for him, as well as other members of the syndicate.

Arrested for robbing from JB money changer

The Star reported on Wednesday (8 Jun) that Malaysian police arrested the 54-year-old man a few days ago when he entered the country through the Causeway at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex.

He had presented his passport, after which an automated alert identified him as a fugitive who had been on Malaysia’s ‘wanted’ list since 2020.

The arrest allowed JB police forces to find and detain two other Singaporean fugitives aged 48 and 49.

All three were businessmen who dealt in car operations. They were also allegedly responsible in part for the theft of S$1 million from a JB money changer by a crime syndicate, which occurred on 2 Mar 2020.

Sources speaking to The Star alleged that the three Singaporeans were able to evade authorities for the past two years due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

The 54-year-old Singaporean man is currently out on bail after the police recorded his statement. He reportedly suffers from a serious ailment.

Authorities have also since remanded the other two men to assist with investigations.

Other members of syndicate still at large

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Malaysian authorities are currently on the lookout for other members of the criminal syndicate.

Among them is a 49-year-old Malaysian man who had been working as a runner for the money changer for eight years. His duty involved transporting the money to the bank, but he escaped with the S$1 million in a bulletproof company vehicle on 2 Mar 2020.

He had complained of chest pains that day and asked his colleagues to get his medication from their workplace.

The man met up with the Singaporeans at Danga Bay and split the cash with them before abandoning the company vehicle.

The Star states that the man may now be in the Philippines with his foreign wife. The Malaysian police are working with Interpol to track him down.

Kudos to Malaysian authorities for quick actions

Considering the severity of the offence, we applaud Malaysian authorities for being able to capture those responsible even after two years.

Hopefully, the Malaysian who escaped, as well as the other members of the syndicate, will be found soon so justice can be served.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shuttersz on Flickr and Google Maps for illustration purposes only.