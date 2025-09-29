Man runs off with S$40K Rolex watch after pretending to be customer at Far East Plaza shop

Store staff say man who stole S$40,000 Rolex watch from Far East Plaza shop appeared ‘nervous and kept looking around’

A man posing as a customer at a second-hand luxury watch shop in Orchard Road fled with a Rolex worth more than S$40,000 after pretending to try it on.

Footage of the theft was captured on CCTV and later posted online.

According to SGfollowsall, the theft took place at about 3.25pm on Thursday (25 Sept) at HJ Luxury, located on the fourth floor of Far East Plaza.

Rolex thief ‘kept looking around’ inside Far East Plaza shop before theft

The shop’s 55-year-old owner, Mr Russell Tan, told Shin Min Daily News that he had been at the back of the store with his sister-in-law, Ms Liu, when the man walked in.

As seen in the CCTV footage, he was dressed in a black jacket, trousers, and a mask.

Speaking to Ms Liu, he asked to view a gold Rolex priced at more than S$40,000.

Ms Liu showed him the watch, answered questions about discounts, and eventually helped fasten it on his wrist after he struggled to put it on himself.

Moments later, the man dashed out of the shop.

CTV footage showed him glancing repeatedly at the exit before making his escape.

Staff gave chase but suspect vanished within minutes

Both Mr Tan and Ms Liu immediately ran after the suspect but failed to catch him.

“I ran out after him, but by then he had disappeared. I even checked the carpark. It looked like he came prepared, maybe someone was waiting to pick him up,” said Mr Tan.

He added that the stolen Rolex had been purchased earlier for more than S$50,000 and was already marked down.

Recalling the thief’s behaviour, Ms Liu said: “He spoke Chinese in a soft voice with an accent from another place. I looked at his eyes and thought he was quite nervous, looking around a lot.”

“Now that I think about it, he looks familiar. Maybe he’s been here before.”

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with MS News that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Owner recalls past Rolex heist at same shop

The incident stirred painful memories for Ms Liu, who had also been the staff member attending to a similar case in 2019.

Back then, a Taiwanese man snatched two diamond-studded Rolex watches worth S$150,000.

That suspect was later arrested in Taiwan and linked to similar thefts in Japan and Hong Kong.

Following the 2019 heist, Mr Tan moved his business to the fourth floor of Far East Plaza, believing it would be safer.

“I thought it was safer, but it still happened,” he said. “I can only blame myself for the bad luck.”

