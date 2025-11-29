Man in Taiwan smells unusual odour while driving, discovers dead body in the back of his van

Driver discovers lifeless stranger in his van after noticing odour

A man in Hualien County, Taiwan, was shocked to find the body of a stranger in the back of his van.

The vehicle’s owner, Mr Zeng (name transliterated), works at a sheet-metal factory in Ji’an Township.

He told police he usually leaves his van unlocked inside the factory compound.

On the morning of 18 Nov, Mr Zeng returned his van after last driving it three days prior.

However, while driving, he noticed a foul odour spreading throughout the vehicle.

Turning his head, he was stunned to find a lifeless man in the back of the van.

Mr Zeng then alerted the police to his discovery.

Police identify the deceased stranger

Police later identified the deceased as 64-year-old Mr Liu (name transliterated).

CCTV footage from the area showed Mr Liu walking into the factory compound at around 10am on 17 Nov.

He was not seen leaving after that.

The deceased lived in Gan Cheng Village in Ji’an Township.

A day before entering the factory area, he had approached the Guanghua Police Station asking for directions to a friend’s workplace.

Officers were unable to assist as he did not give specific details.

His family later told police that he often left home without notice, so they did not realise that anything was amiss.

No injuries, no signs of foul play

Police did not find any signs of struggle at the scene.

There were also no external injuries on Mr Liu’s body.

Investigators suspect that Mr Liu may have entered the unlocked van seeking shelter and died suddenly, possibly due to the cold weather.

Case under further investigation

The case has been handed to the Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office.

The body will also go through a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police continue to review footage and evidence to confirm the sequence of events.

