Stranger Pays For Next Customer’s Order At Pasir Ris McDonald’s Drive-Thru & Leaves Encouraging Note

Stranger Pays For Next Person’s Order At McDonald’s Drive-Thru On 14 Nov

Sometimes, we may experience random acts of kindness during moments when we least expect it.

Recently, a woman shared about her experience when a stranger paid for her order at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

They even left her an encouraging note, which sparked a string of positive comments on Facebook.

Stranger pays for next person’s order at McDonald’s drive-thru

In a post in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group, the OP shared how a stranger paid for her order at the drive-thru and even left a note of encouragement.

Around 10.17pm on Monday (14 Nov), she ordered three Filet-O-Fish burgers and a McChicken at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Pasir Ris.

When she drove up to the booth to pay, she found out that the customer ahead of her had already paid for her order in advance.

The OP added that the person left a note, requesting for the McDonald’s staff to pass it to her.

Written on a small piece of foolscap paper, the note read, “Don’t give up in life, always smile, cheers!”

The kind gesture clearly made an impact on the OP, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the stranger.

In the post, she also proclaimed that she would pass the act of kindness on to others.

Netizens commend stranger’s kind gesture

The heartwarming incident moved netizens, who applauded the stranger for his generosity.

A commenter shared the same thoughts as the OP, proposing that she pass on the note to the next person, which could hopefully spark a kindness chain that could go around the island.

Another even expressed interest in following the stranger’s footsteps, asking how they could pay for the person behind them.

Hope the chain of kindness continues

Amidst challenging times, incidents like this prove to us that there’s still good among people and hope to keep us going.

Hopefully, the stranger’s kind gesture inspires others to follow suit. Who knows, the note might even find its way back to them.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.