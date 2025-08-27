PayNow user receives S$900 from strangers, netizens urge them to alert bank rather than return funds

Redditor receives unexpected S$900 from strangers via PayNow, raises concerns

In what many Reddit users are calling a suspicious and potentially risky incident, a person in Singapore unexpectedly received multiple S$100 PayNow transfers from nine strangers.

The individual turned to the r/askSingapore subreddit on Tuesday (26 Aug) to share their predicament and seek advice.

According to the original poster (OP), they received a notification earlier that day while on their way to work: someone had sent them S$100 via PayNow.

“I have no idea who the person is,” the OP shared.

In total, six strangers transferred S$100 each to the OP via PayNow.

After work, the OP contacted their bank to report the incident.

The bank informed them that the transactions could be reversed and the money returned to the senders, to which the OP replied: “Please do so.”

However, the situation didn’t end there.

Two hours later, the OP received three more S$100 transfers from three different strangers.

“Anyone encounter this before? What should I do?” they asked at the end of their post.

Netizens urge OP to exercise caution

The story sparked a wave of responses from netizens urging the OP to proceed with caution.

One commenter highlighted the importance of avoiding direct reimbursements, stressing that doing so could have criminal implications.

Another netizen advised the OP not to spend the money and reassured them not to worry, as they had already done the right thing by informing the bank.

A Redditor described the incident as a “classic money laundering trick”, suggesting that the perpetrators might be trying to get the OP to transfer the funds to someone else after ‘accidentally’ sending it to them.

Another user recommended filing a police report, warning that it could be an attempt to turn the OP into an unwitting money mule.

DBS advises immediate action after receiving unexpected PayNow transfers

According to DBS, you should call the DBS/POSB hotline immediately if you receive an unexpected payment from an unknown source via PayNow.

The bank will take the necessary steps to reverse the transaction.

DBS also emphasised that holding or using funds that do not belong to you is a criminal offence.

The OP shared in the comments section that the bank informed them it would take up to seven days to claw back the funds.

However, when asked if they would receive any notification, the bank said no and advised them to check their account themselves.

MS News has reached out to the OP and DBS for more information.

