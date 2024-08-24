Streamer in China pukes during ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ play through, motion sick due to 3D graphics

Streamer pukes while playing ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ due to 3D motion sickness

Released on Tuesday (20 Aug), the much-awaited Chinese video game ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ hit over two million gamers worldwide, leading to the second-highest all-time peak on Steam, according to TechNode.

Due to the hype, many streamers began playing and broadcasting the game live on several online platforms, such as YouTube and Twitch.

However, some players reported experiencing motion sickness while playing the game for the first time, including Zhang Daxian, a popular streamer of the game ‘Honor of Kings’, reports Sin Chew Daily News.

Chinese streamer gets motion sickness while playing game

On 20 Aug, Chinese streamer Zhang Daxian was live-streaming ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ on BiliBili.

After playing for an hour, he started feeling unwell.

At one point during the stream, he covers his mouth with his eyes widening, indicating his discomfort.

He is then seen taking occasional breaks from playing the game.

After struggling for a while, Mr Zhang bent over to vomit off-screen.

It turned out that he was experiencing 3D motion sickness.

“Just looking at it for a bit makes me feel like I’m going to explode. I’m starting to sweat and can’t handle it anymore, so I’m leaving for now. I’ll play later, slowly,” he said before ending his livestream.

According to 新浪网, a doctor from the Emergency Medicine Department at Taikang Tongji Hospital in Wuhan revealed that 3D dizziness is caused by a mismatch between the fast-paced visual movements in the game and the body’s sensory input.

When the visuals in a game are too intense or rapid, the eyes and brain struggle to keep up, leading to symptoms of dizziness.

Netizens mock him for being first person to vomit playing the game

One Weibo user joked that he was the world’s first person who vomited playing the game.

Another netizen said his discomfort resulted from playing the 3D game too much.

One netizen recommended he lower the frame rate to help prevent motion sickness.

According to Sin Chew Daily News, many netizens referred to Zhang Daxian as the “first victim” of the game.

“张大仙全球首吐”, which means “Zhang Daxian’s first vomit in the world” reportedly topped trending searches on Weibo.

