9-year-old student in Thailand beaten 17 times for failing to read Arabic

Student beaten 17 times for failing to read 17 Arabic words

A nine-year-old student in Thailand was allegedly beaten 17 times by a teacher at an Islamic religious school in Bangkok.

This was after he failed to read 17 Arabic words.

Pictorial evidence of the incident showed visible bruises on the boy’s arms.

A 25-year-old mother, identified as Thinyada (name transliterated from Thai), brought her son to Sai Mai Tong Rod, a rescue service group, for assistance.

Mother found bruising and welts on his son

According to the mother, the incident occurred on 13 March.

Her son had attended evening religious classes after his regular school day.

When she picked him up, he was crying, but she initially thought the punishment was minor.

However, upon reaching home, she discovered significant bruising and welts on his arms, reports Khaosod.

Victim recounted being beaten 17 times by teacher

The boy later explained that he had been struck with a rattan cane 17 times after failing to correctly read 17 Arabic words.

The teacher reportedly enforced a rule that students would be struck for every mistake.

According to the boy, some of his friends had been beaten 30 times when they failed to read 30 words.

Ms Thinyada said she tried contacting the teacher but was unable to speak to him directly.

Instead, she was told by the teacher’s wife that he felt remorse, though no formal apology or visit was made.

Calling for teacher to resign over violent behaviour

She has since filed a police report at Lam Hin Police Station, adding that she would pursue legal action if the matter is not resolved.

While she does not intend to withdraw her son from the school, Ms Thinyada is calling for the teacher’s resignation, citing concerns over repeated violent behaviour.

Other parents have also come forward, alleging similar incidents involving their children.

The mother noted that her son is proficient in Thai, but he is still struggling with Arabic, as he transferred to this school only a year ago.

Rescue service group will follow up with police

Ekkaphop Lueangprasert (name transliterated from Thai), head of the rescue service group, confirmed that the case has been reported and advised the mother to take her son for a medical examination to document the injuries.

He plans to follow up with the police to expedite the teacher’s prosecution.

Also read: Teacher in Thailand hits 7-year-old student with ruler 14 times for eating her marshmallow out of hunger



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Featured image adapted from Survive – สายไหมต้องรอด on Facebook and Amarin TV.