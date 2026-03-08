16-year-old student in M’sia beaten by 2 seniors after allegedly smoking e-cigarette on campus

Student beaten by senior schoolmates allegedly for smoking e-cigarette on campus

A 16-year-old male student in Pekan, Pahang, Malaysia, was allegedly assaulted by two senior schoolmates after a dispute related to vaping on campus.

The incident reportedly left the teenager with multiple injuries, reports Oriental Daily News.

Student allegedly assaulted behind school workshop

Pekan District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi said police received a report about the incident at 1.05pm on Wednesday (4 Mar).

Preliminary investigations found that the assault had taken place the day before, at around 4pm.

According to the police, two 19-year-old seniors had called the victim to an area behind a workshop within the school compound.

“The victim claimed that he was punched and shoved by the involved individuals, resulting in soft tissue injuries to his neck, chest, arms, and knees,” Supt Mohd Zaidi said in a statement.

Attack allegedly linked to vaping incident

Further investigations revealed that the suspects were allegedly unhappy with the victim for vaping on school grounds.

Police said the seniors were also dissatisfied that the student had not apologised to school staff over the incident.

Statements have since been recorded from the victim as well as the two suspects.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 323 of Malaysia’s Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

