10-year-old boy with cancer beaten by older student in M’sia over sister’s rejection, police allegedly refuse to investigate

10-year-old boy in Johor beaten by older student over sister’s rejection

A 10-year-old boy in Johor, Malaysia was hospitalised after being beaten by a 12-year-old boy, allegedly in retaliation for the victim’s sister rejecting the older student’s advances.

His mother also claimed that the police refused to investigate, stating that nothing could be done because the perpetrator was also a minor.

According to Harian Metro on Sunday (17 Aug), doctors say the child, who is also battling nasal cancer, may take up to three years to recover from the injuries sustained in the assault.

Bully puts victim in hospital over rejected advances

The victim’s mother explained that the bullying incident took place on 21 Feb.

She alleged that the 12-year-old boy physically assaulted her son, including kicking him, hitting him in the head, and forcing him to strip.

It was weeks before the child received proper medical care for his injuries.

“My son received treatment at a private hospital from 12 to 26 March, and was confirmed to have suffered a concussion,” the mother said.

“I only found out about the incident on 24 March, when my daughter shared the full story because she was worried about her younger brother’s condition.”

She believes the assault stemmed from her daughter rejecting the bully’s romantic advances, which led him to lash out at the younger boy.

Police allegedly refuse to investigate

After learning the cause of her son’s injuries, the mother filed a police report at the local station.

However, the authorities allegedly told her they would not investigate the case because the perpetrator was also a minor.

The most they could do, she was informed, was arrange a meeting between the two families involved.

While she did this, all the bully’s family did was apologise for their child’s actions, but no further action was taken.

“I am not satisfied because the impact on my son is very deep,” she said. “His concussion has made it difficult for him to concentrate in school or participate in sports.”

“The doctor said the recovery could take up to three years, and he will need to rely on medication, with the added risk of seizures if he falls or faints,” she added.

The 10-year-old has been battling nasal cancer for the past two years.

Second incident of bullying

In a distressing update, the mother revealed that her son became a victim of bullying again on 7 Aug.

This time, a different student assaulted him at 10am at a national school in Skudai, resulting in another hospitalisation.

“My son complained that the new perpetrator hit him on the head while at school,” she said. “I don’t understand why he keeps being targeted. Is it because he appears weak due to his illness? Is that why they think it’s okay to hurt him?”

Her fears grew as her son’s condition seemed to worsen, and she immediately filed a police report on 15 Aug, hoping to stop the bullying before it escalates further.

“This has gone on for too long, and I’m deeply worried for his safety,” she added. “It’s reached a point where his life is at risk. I can’t stand by and watch him suffer any longer.”

Her concerns have prompted action from the Johor State Education Department, with chairman Aznan Tamin stating that they are actively looking into the case and the repeated bullying incidents.

Also read: Mother of Primary 3 student exposes daughter’s long-term bullying in S’pore school

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Harian Metro and Harian Metro.