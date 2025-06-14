Student in Taiwan fatally crushed by fallen banyan tree in front of his girlfriend

Student crushed to death by collapsed banyan tree as girlfriend watches in horror

A peaceful afternoon turned tragic at Feng Chia University in Taichung, Taiwan, when a male student was crushed to death by a massive banyan tree that suddenly collapsed, reports Taiwan’s news outlet the Central News Agency (CNA).

According to Taiwan news outlet Central News Agency (CNA), the victim’s girlfriend witnessed the horrific scene, and screamed helplessly as rescuers rushed to save her partner.

Vicitim died despite medical efforts to save him

At about 5.03pm on Friday (13 June), one of the towering banyan trees lining the university’s scenic paths fell unexpectedly.

The victim, a male student surnamed Wu (transliterated from Chinese), was directly beneath the tree and became trapped under the heavy trunk.

Emergency responders swiftly arrived and used specialised cutting equipment to saw through the thick trunk and free the student.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but despite desperate efforts to save him, he later succumbed to his injuries.

He suffered lacerations & fractures across his body

Doctors revealed that the student showed no signs of life upon arrival — no breathing or pulse.

Although an endotracheal tube was inserted and CPR was administered, the extent of his injuries was devastating.

His face and chest were severely deformed and bruised, with bleeding from his left ear, multiple lacerations, and fractures across his head, neck, chest, arms, and legs.

School pledges to implement stricter environmental safety checks

Police swiftly cordoned off the area surrounding the fallen tree. Witnesses said the victim’s girlfriend repeatedly called out her partner’s name, but he remained unresponsive.

The victim’s devastated parents rushed to the hospital and, upon being informed of his extensive injuries, agreed with doctors to cease resuscitation efforts.

Feng Chia University has since issued a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss.

The school pledged to conduct an immediate inspection of all trees on campus and implement stricter environmental safety checks to prevent similar accidents.

