Johor High Court Dismisses Caning Sentence For M’sian Student Who Set Dog On Fire

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Student Who Set Dog On Fire No Longer Getting Caned

Last month, a student from Johor Bahru pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and was to receive seven strokes of the cane.

This all started when a video of him setting fire to a dog surfaced online in March.

The disturbing footage showed him hitting the canine with a rod and throwing bricks at it. It culminated in him setting the dog ablaze.

Following his sentencing by the Johor Bahru Sessions Court, the High Court reviewed his case and decided to reverse the caning sentence.

Initially supposed to receive 7 strokes of the cane

Back in April, the Sessions Court sentenced 18-year-old Braden Yap to seven light strokes of the cane and a one-year good behaviour bond.

The judge had noted that while his act was inhumane and cruel, it did not justify a jail sentence.

However, he sentenced Yap to seven strokes as his actions still warranted an appropriate punishment.

High Court dismisses caning for student who set fire to dog

According to The Star, the High Court of Johor has since determined that the caning is not necessary.

High Court Judge Abu Bakar Katar reviewed the sentencing for Yap’s case. He then called the prosecution and defence counsel to hear the sentence changes on Sunday (21 May).

Yap’s lawyer, G. K. Sritharan, confirmed that the judge has revoked the light caning sentence that the Sessions Court initially passed.

Now, Yap only needs to serve his 12-month good behaviour bond.

Mr Sritharan explained that this was because two sentences cannot be given under Malaysian law.

The fact that Yap was sentenced to both the cane and the bond counted as two, which is not allowed.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Facebook.