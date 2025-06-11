Student in M’sia narrowly escapes deadly bus crash as she waited for father to finish prayers

Student in Malaysia narrowly escapes crash as she misses bus by 5 minutes

A student at Malaysia’s Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) narrowly escaped a deadly bus crash that claimed 15 lives on Monday (9 June) morning.

She reportedly missed the ill-fated bus as she waited to bid farewell to her father, who was finishing up his prayers at a mosque.

Narrowly escaped crash after missing bus by 5 minutes

21-year-old Nur Adilah Mohd Rusdi was scheduled to travel on the chartered bus from Jerteh, Terengganu, back to her university campus in Perak.

However, a simple decision changed everything.

“I waited for my father to return from the mosque to shake his hand before starting the journey”, she told mStar.

When she arrived at Jerteh Bus Terminal at 9.25pm, she was told that the bus had departed five minutes earlier.

Classmate involved in fatal accident

Feeling something amiss, Adilah returned home instead. She then hitched a ride to Selangor with her uncle, who happened to be heading in the same direction.

It was not until 4am that she heard horrifying news that the bus had crashed.

“I was completely shocked,” she said.

One of her classmates was reportedly involved in the incident. While the two weren’t particularly close, Adilah said she has been uncontactable since.

Crash claimed 15 lives

At about 1.10am on Monday (9 June), the chartered bus that carried students from UPSI crashed into a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Photos of the accident scene showed the bus flipped on its side from the impact of the crash. The red MPV was also seen lying in a ditch along the side of the highway.

15 people died as a result of the fatal accident.

Initial investigations revealed that the bus had lost control and rear-ended the MPV.

Perak police chief Noor Hisam Nordin described the road conditions at the time as “good” and not raining.

