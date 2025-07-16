‘Hurts national dignity’: University in China expels student for having sex with Ukrainian gamer

Student in China faces expulsion from university over one-night stand with Ukrainian gamer

A university student in China is facing expulsion after having a one-night stand with a Ukrainian gamer, sparking nationwide uproar over alleged privacy violations and gender bias.

The 21-year-old student, surnamed Li, was accused of “hurting national dignity” by Dalian Polytechnic University in northeastern Liaoning province, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The disciplinary move came after intimate footage of her encounter with 37-year-old former Counter-Strike player Danylo Teslenko, known as “Zeus”, was leaked online.

Leaked footage sparks calls for punishment

According to the university, the alleged misconduct took place on 16 Dec 2024, when Ms Li reportedly met Mr Teslenko during a gaming event in Shanghai.

The pair reportedly engaged in a consensual one-night stand afterwards.

Mr Teslenko allegedly posted intimate photos and videos of the encounter in his fan group that contained over 50,000 members, referring to Ms Li as an “easy girl”.

The content later circulated online after it was leaked by his Chinese fans, who also doxxed Ms Li, revealing her full name, family background, and social media profiles.

The video involving the two allegedly garnered over 200 million views on foreign social media platforms and even trended in 12 different countries.

This led to online harassment, with some men reportedly contacting the university demanding that she be punished.

University accuses student of ‘hurting national dignity’

The university not only publicly named Ms Li but also cited school regulations to justify its decision, accusing her of “improperly socialising with foreigners” and “damaging the school’s reputation and national dignity”, according to Chinese news outlet Sohu.

The school said it planned to expel Ms Li, though she has the right to appeal the decision by 7 Sept.

At the time of writing, she has not responded publicly.

Public backlash over punishment & double standards

The university’s actions have drawn heavy criticism online.

“Her private life is none of the school’s business,” one commenter said.

Others pointed out a double standard, saying male students in similar or worse cases have received lesser punishments, and their identities were usually protected.

“We still do not know Uncle Red’s full name, but the school cannot wait to publish a female student’s name for living her own life,” one person wrote.

‘Uncle Red’ refers to the 38-year-old cross-dresser from Jiangsu who went viral for allegedly deceiving hundreds of men into having sex with him and filming them — yet his full identity was never disclosed.

Several legal experts have questioned the university’s justification, saying it does not meet the legal requirements for expulsion.

Multiple lawyers have since advised Li to seek legal help and consider suing the school.

Gamer clarifies leaked footage

On Sunday (13 July), Mr Teslenko denied calling Chinese women “easy” and expressed regret over posting the videos on X.

He also clarified that he was not married or in a relationship at the time of the encounter.

A UK-based gaming website reported that a Russian phrase he used in the leaked video was likely misinterpreted, fuelling the backlash against Li.

As of now, Dalian Polytechnic University has not issued a statement addressing the public outcry.

