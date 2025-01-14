Student in Indonesia allegedly forced to sit on floor after failing to pay school fees

Primary school student forced to sit on floor in Indonesia

Recently, a video of a young student sitting on the floor of his classroom at Abdi Sukma Foundation Elementary School in Indonesia went viral on social media.

The 10-year-old fourth grade student, known only as MI, was made to sit on the floor by his homeroom teacher, Haryati, for being unable to pay for his school fees for three months, amounting to IDR 180,000 (S$15.18).

According to a Kompas report, the boy sat on the floor of the classrom for two days, on 6 and 7 Jan, from 8am to 1pm.

Teacher said students with unpaid dues cannot attend classes

MI’s mother, 38-year-old Kamelia, told Kompas that they were not able to pay his school fees as Smart Indonesia Program (PIP) funds have not been disbursed at the end of 2024 as expected.

The PIP is a social assistance programme that provides cash subsidies to children from vulnerable families so that they can receive education.

When Kamelia found out about how her son had been treated, she went to the school and filmed the scene.

The footage, which Kamelia had posted on social media, quickly went viral.

Her son’s homeroom teacher claimed that, according to school rules, students who have not paid their tuition fees cannot attend classes.

Haryati also told Kamelia that her son had been asked to go home, but he chose to remain at school.

Regardless, Kamelia said that the punishment seemed inappropriate.

“Even if they haven’t paid, how can a child be made to sit on the floor like that? I was never punished like this when I was at school,” she expressed.

School chairman says there is no such rule

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Abdi Sukma Foundation, Ahmad Parlindungan, clarified that there was no such rule as claimed by Haryati.

“There is not a single rule from the school or foundation that states that students who are in arrears with their tuition fees must be punished by sitting on the floor or not being allowed to attend lessons,” he told Kompas.

Mr Ahmad said the decision was made by the teacher concerned. As such, the Abdi Sukma Foundation has suspended Haryati.

The school principal, Juli Sari, was also reprimanded for her negligence in supervising the teacher’s actions.

“We will give the principal a stern warning for being negligent in carrying out the school’s vision and mission, which should be to educate with love,” said Mr Ahmad.

However, when asked about the teacher’s dismissal, he said the foundation is still discussing the matter.

Mum transfers “traumatised” son to another school

The police have also intervened in the case and determined that the problem was due to miscommunication between the homeroom teacher and the student’s parents.

To resolve the problem, they facilitated mediation involving teachers, the school, and the students’ parents.

“Teacher H has realised [her] mistake and has apologized to the student’s parents,” said Delitua Police Chief Commissioner Dedy Dharma. “They have also forgiven each other and resolved this problem peacefully.”

Even so, Kamelia has decided to transfer her son to another school.

“My child is traumatised. There’s no way I’m going to send him to school here again because he’ll meet the same teacher,” she explained.

She stressed that the teacher would “automatically” hate her and her child after what happened.

The mum hopes the incident will serve as a reminder for educators to support their students’ development, especially if they come from less-privileged families.

