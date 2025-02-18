4 primary school students help save unconscious man suffering cardiac arrest in Choa Chu Kang

Primary school students assist unconscious man with cardiac arrest

The quick thinking of four primary school students helped save a life when a man suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness in Choa Chu Kang on Wednesday (12 Feb).

Noticing the victim, the young students immediately called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help, allowing the man to be promptly taken to the hospital.

Act of kindness in Choa Chu Kang

According to Shin Min Daily News, this act of kindness took place at around 1pm near Block 567A on Choa Chu Kang Street 52.

The four students, all from Yew Tee Primary School, noticed the man in distress and acted swiftly.

Mr Xin, a 27-year-old hotel industry worker and resident of the estate, told Shin Min Daily that he was alerted to the emergency through the myResponder app.

While working from home, he saw a notification about a nearby cardiac arrest case and immediately rushed to the scene.

Students call SCDF to help man

Upon arrival, Mr Xin found the man lying unconscious on the ground, surrounded by several students in Yew Tee Primary School uniform.

He prepared to search for an automated external defibrillator (AED) at a nearby housing block and the students informed him that they had already called the SCDF.

Moments later, emergency personnel arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF confirmed they received the emergency call at about 1.50pm and conveyed one person to Woodlands Health Campus.

Mr Xin noted that the students were quite young but remained calm and handled the situation well. He believed their kindness and courage deserved recognition, which was why he decided to share the story publicly.

Mr Xin said: “The students’ actions are commendable. If everyone can lend a helping hand in emergencies, it could save a life.”

MS News has reached out to Yew Tee Primary School for more information.

