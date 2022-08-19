M’sia Students Help Special Needs Classmate Remove Belt So He Can Go Toilet, Praised For Compassion

Malaysian Students Help Classmate With Special Needs To Get Food & Go To Toilet

Despite their young age, kids can sometimes display more wisdom and kindness than those much older than them.

Their innocence helps them to be more generous and understanding — two things that grown-ups, unfortunately, don’t always show.

Two students in Malaysia set an inspiring example recently when they were spotted helping a classmate with special needs.

The young boys aided their friend with going to the toilet. A teacher also said that the boy’s classmates sometimes help to buy food for him at the school canteen.

Students help classmate buckle up belt and line up for food

These heart-warming acts of kindness came to light thanks to a teacher’s viral Facebook post on Wednesday (17 Aug).

In it, he shared photos of a student in red helping another in a white shirt to undo his belt as the latter wanted to use the toilet.

According to the teacher’s caption, the boy in white, whom he referred to as “J”, has special needs and doesn’t really know how to take care of himself.

Even though he is already in Primary 1, J still needs to wear diapers.

That day, however, he was able to go to the toilet as he had two friends, who are also in Primary 1, lending him a helping hand.

After J was done, his friends helped to tidy up his uniform before cheerfully guiding him back to the classroom.

Touched by the scene, the teacher decided to share the photos to illustrate the true meaning of friendship.

Students also help special needs classmate to get food

According to the post, the students are from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Kapit, a school in Sarawak, Malaysia.

OP, who used to be J’s teacher in preschool, explained that the boy is not able to communicate very clearly due to his condition.

However, what makes OP swell with pride is how J’s classmates have shown him lots of care and understanding.

For instance, they would sometimes queue up at the school canteen to help get food for him.

This led OP to marvel at how J’s classmates all knew how to be so attentive at the tender age of seven.

Netizens moved by students’ kindness

The teacher’s original post has since amassed over 10,000 shares on Facebook at the time of writing, catching the attention of netizens and news outlets alike.

Many were deeply touched by the students’ kindness and many deemed them to be wise beyond their years.

One netizen predicted that, based on the sense of responsibility on display, J’s friends will grow up to become successful adults.

They went on to surmise that kids like these usually have younger siblings at home whom they help to care for when their parents aren’t around.

This user congratulated the two boys’ respective parents for raising them well, saying that the world needs more generations like this in the future.

Another commenter called the kids “angels on earth” and praised their parents for “instilling very good morals in them”.

A remarkable display of kindness & compassion

Children never fail to amaze us with all the unique ways they show kindness and empathy, whether it’s to their fellow humans or animals.

Hopefully, this will inspire other people of all ages to show more care and attentiveness to those around them.

We also hope that the boys’ friendship lasts a long time and wish them all the best in their lives ahead.

