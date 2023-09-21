Johor Deliveryman Helps Customer Keep Stuffed Toys To Protect Them From Rain

GDEX Deliveryman Helps Johor Customer Keep Stuffed Toys As Rain Approaches

As popular as delivery services are today, we’ve all heard our fair share of customers complaining about their experiences.

But occasionally, we’d hear of more positive experiences that prove a few bad apples don’t ruin the whole bunch.

Recently, a Xiaohongshu user shared a wholesome encounter with a deliveryman in Johor.

Seeing that it was about to rain, the deliveryman went the extra mile by bringing in the OP’s soft toys, which were left outside at the time.

Customer instructs Johor deliveryman to leave parcel inside house

According to the OP’s posts on Xiaohongshu and Facebook on Tuesday (20 Sep), she received a call from a GDEX deliveryman informing her that her parcel had arrived.

As she wasn’t home then, the customer instructed the deliveryman to open the gate and leave the package at the door.

It was only afterwards, when the customer arrived home, that she learned of the deliveryman’s wholesome gesture.

Upon looking through her house’s CCTV footage, the customer discovered that the GDEX personnel had helped to bring in the stuffed toys she had left outside the house.

He apparently did so to prevent the toys from getting wet, as it was about to rain at the time.

Company reached out for information to reward deliveryman

In her posts, the customer shared that she was extremely grateful for the GDEX deliveryman.

The post has since gone viral with nearly 6,500 likes after just one day.

Speaking to Malaysian news site WeirdKaya, the customer shared that folks from GDEX had already reached out to obtain details of the delivery personnel so they could reward him.

Kudos to the deliveryman for going the extra mile and preventing the customer’s toys from getting wet.

Also read: Delivery Rider Gives Out Free Pizzas In Pasir Ris, Slice Of Kindness Makes Everyone’s Day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.