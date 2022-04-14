Suspect In New York Subway Attack Arrested, Could Face Life In Prison

New York Subway Attack Suspect Faces Terrorism Charge & Life In Prison

On 12 Apr, the city of New York was rocked by an attack in a subway train, which injured at least 20 people.

A man reportedly set off smoke grenades and fired a handgun over 30 times, striking 10 people. Fortunately, none of the victims is in life-threatening condition.

After an intense manhunt, authorities have arrested a suspect.

Prosecutors are charging him with committing a terrorist act against a mass transportation system. If they find him guilty, he could face life in prison.

Police arrest suspect “without incident”

BBC News reports that on 13 Apr, New York police took 62-year-old Frank James into custody following a 30-hour manhunt. Authorities previously identified him as a “person of interest” in the shooting.

Police commissioner Keechant Sewell says the arrest happened “without incident”.

According to CNN, James himself called in the tip that led to his capture.

He reportedly told the operator that he was at a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Officers did not see him when they arrived, but a bystander down the block later pointed James out to them.

Prosecutors are charging James with violating a federal law that prohibits terrorist and violent attacks against mass transit systems.

James will make his first court appearance on Thursday (14 Apr). If found guilty, he could spend life in prison.

Motive behind attack still under investigation

While the police have yet to provide a motive for the attack, they have linked James to videos that discuss violence and mass shootings. One of his recent videos allegedly contained racist and misogynistic language.

James has at least twelve prior arrests — nine in New York and three in New Jersey.

His previous offences include trespassing, larceny, criminal sexual act, and disorderly conduct.

Kudos to the New York police for their swift action

Thanks to the heroic efforts of the police and people of New York, the suspect was caught before he could cause any more harm.

We hope that his arrest will bring peace to the victims, and that he will be dealt with properly by the law.

Hopefully, New York authorities will consider ramping up security in their city to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

Featured image adapted from Reuters via The Straits Times.