US Gunman Shoots & Kills Subway Staff For ‘Too Much Mayo’, Investigations Ongoing

US Gunman Opens Fire On Two Subway Staff For ‘Too Much Mayo’ In His Sandwich

When buying a sandwich at Subway, we may prefer specific amounts of certain ingredients and toppings.

If the staff get it wrong, we’d typically either shrug it off or request a change.

One man in the US, however, took it to the extreme when he shot two Subway staff for putting “too much mayo” in his food.

Police have since arrested him and investigations are ongoing.

Gunman fires at Subway staff over mayo in sandwich

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), an argument ensued between Subway staff at Northside Drive in Atlanta and a customer at around 6.30pm on Sunday (26 Jun).

Allegedly upset that there was “too much mayonnaise” in his sandwich, the customer pulled out a gun and shot two workers.

Paramedics pronounced one of the victims, 26-year-old Brittany Macon, dead shortly after.

The other, a 24-year-old, was shot in front of her 5-year-old child and is currently in critical condition in the hospital.

Police arrest suspect after tip-off from citizen

Speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, Deputy police Chief Charles Hampton said that police arrested a 36-year-old man on Sunday (26 Jun). They are currently withholding his name as investigations are ongoing.

Apparently, an anonymous citizen had contacted the authorities with “viable information” that steered the investigation in the right direction.

Once they received the information, officers went to the site and were able to take the suspect into custody without “further incident”.

Addressing the media, Deputy Chief Hampton called for the focus to be on gun violence as he highlighted the customer’s inability to “resolve a conflict by just walking away, having a conversation”, noted The Washington Post.

The gunman’s poor decision led to the loss of an innocent life.

Hope incidents involving gun violence will fall

It’s upsetting to know that a life has been lost over something as trivial as a Subway sandwich ingredient.

Hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of this to seek justice for the victims. More importantly, we hope this incident further highlights the pressing need for gun control laws in the US.

MS News extends our condolences to the deceased’s loved ones. We also wish the surviving victim a smooth recovery.