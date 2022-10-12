Subway M’sia Staff Allegedly Tells Trainee To Give ‘Half Scoop’ Of Filling, Sandwich Looks Sad

Customer Slams Subway Malaysia Outlet For Giving Half A Scoop Of Filling For Her Toasties Order

Subway sandwiches are known for their generous fillings, with layers of cheese, vegetables, and sources of protein slathered all over the bread.

Unfortunately, for one woman in Malaysia, she ended up receiving a sad-looking sandwich instead.

Taking to Facebook, she lamented the fillings in her “Toasties”, a breakfast delicacy available at the restaurant. She had opted for one with a mushroom and cheese flavour, the staff allegedly giving her only half a scoop.

Netizens have empathised with her plight, calling out the outlet for their meagre portions.

Customer receives half a scoop of filling for Subway sandwich

On 10 Oct, the customer posted on Facebook about her suboptimal experience with a Malaysian Subway outlet.

She had ordered a “Toasties” sandwich with a mushroom and cheese filling. However, it came with a rather smaller portion than expected.

The OP even alleged that one of the staff members had instructed a trainee to provide only half a scoop.

Upon requesting for a change, another employee thankfully gave her a decent enough portion of two scoops in the sandwich.

Netizens express sympathies regarding portion size

The post has gained over 200 shares, with many expressing shock over the minuscule size of the initial portion.

Some users joked that such a serving wouldn’t be fit for children, either.

A few users also slammed the eatery for doling out small portions in such a manner.

Considering the current wave of inflation, conditions are dire enough without customers pulling apart their sandwiches only to find plain bread.

However, a user pointed out that she received a decent serving of the same meal at another outlet.

The issue then, she reasoned, was with that specific outlet – not the franchise itself.

