Woman Gets S$2.5K Subway Gift Card After Being Fined For Sandwich At Australia Airport

Woman Fined For Bringing Subway Sandwich From Singapore To Australia Gets A Gift Card

Recently, the Internet was abuzz with news of a young woman who received a S$2,535 (A$2,664) fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway sandwich from Singapore to Australia.

While it’s unclear if the recently unemployed woman has paid her dues, it seems to no longer be a source of frustration for her.

Perhaps to compensate for her troubles, Subway has sent a merch box comprising various products including a gift card worth the fine she was charged.

Along with the box came a note expressing the brand’s hope that the gift card covers all her “lettuce and chicken needs”.

Woman gets S$2.5k gift card after Subway sandwich hoo-ha

On 18 Jul, TikTok user @_jessicaleeee aka Jessica Lee posted an update on her now viral Subway sandwich fiasco.

In the video, she unboxed a package that she had received from Subway Australia. The first thing she pulled out of her merch box was a note, which read,

To say thank you for eating fresh, we’ve uploaded a sub card with A$2,664 (S$2,535) just for you. We hope this covers all your chicken and lettuce needs.

The gift card’s value equated exactly to the amount she was fined, which Subway hopes makes up for her inconvenience.

Aside from the sub card, Jessica apparently received various other Subway merch which included:

Pens

Shoelaces

A scrunchie

Stickers

A bottle opener

Socks

A cardholder

Key chain

Playing cards

A tumbler

Seemingly pleased with her surprise package, Jessica quipped that Subway had “outdone themselves”.

She ended the video by declaring that she knew what she was having for lunch and dinner that day, hinting at a trip to a nearby Subway outlet.

A different Subway order every day

All jokes aside, this is a great marketing coup for Subway who capitalised on the young woman’s mistake.

Hopefully, with the sub card, Jessica won’t feel the pinch of the hefty fine as much.

Now, all that’s left is to find a way to order a different Subway sandwich every other day.

Featured image adapted from @_jessicaleeee on TikTok.