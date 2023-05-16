Sukiya S’pore Is Now Halal-Certified, Jio Your Friends For Gyudon & Japanese Curry

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

9 Sukiya Outlets Across Singapore Officially Halal-Certified

SUKIYA, one of the better-known Japanese restaurants in Singapore, has made a name for itself with its mouthwatering range of gyudons.

Now, nine SUKIYA outlets across Singapore have received their halal certification, allowing more customers to enjoy their delicious rice bowls.

As halal Japanese food becomes increasingly accessible in Singapore, SUKIYA is certainly a welcome addition to the scene.

Most Sukiya Singapore officially halal-certified

According to food blog Have Halal, Will Travel, the majority of SUKIYA Singapore outlets have received their official halal certification.

True to their words, the MUIS website’s database of halal restaurants now includes nine of their outlets across Singapore.

The locations of their halal-certified outlets are listed below:

313@Somerset

Century Square

Changi City Point

Heartland Mall Kovan

Jewel Changi Airport

Marina Square

Sengkang Grand Mall

Suntec City

Waterway Point

SUKIYA Singapore, however, has yet to make an official announcement on its social media pages.

Scrumptious range of Japanese cuisine

SUKIYA is best known for their delectable selection of Japanese dishes, including but not limited to beef yakiniku, karaage, and yakitori.

Meanwhile, their gyudon menu will leave customers spoilt for choice, with scrumptious dishes like cheese gyudon, kimchi gyudon and more.

For customers who prefer their meals with a spicy touch, SUKIYA also offers Japanese curry rice dishes.

More Japanese cuisine options for everyone

With SUKIYA Singapore now halal-certified, everyone has more options when it comes to Japanese cuisine.

Be sure to drop by any one of these nine outlets today to try their delicacies — and jio your Muslim friends as well.

