SCDF firefighters battle storage shed fire at Sungei Tengah, no injuries reported

SCDF officers extinguish Sungei Tengah storage shed fire, cause of fire under investigation

A fire broke out at a storage shed in Sungei Tengah on Tuesday (23 Sept), sparking a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

In a Facebook update on the same day, SCDF shared that they were alerted to the blaze at 98 Sungei Tengah Road at around 3.20pm.

When the officers arrived, they found a storage shed measuring 20m by 20m engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly deployed three water jets to battle the blaze. After some time, they managed to bring the situation under control and extinguish the fire.

Photos shared by SCDF showed extensive damage to the storage shed as firefighters worked tirelessly to douse the flames.

Fortunately, SCDF confirmed that there were no reported injuries from the incident.

The firefighters also carried out damping down operations to prevent the fire from reigniting. This process applies water to smouldering materials to fully extinguish hidden embers.

Netizens praise firefighters for their efforts

The incident has sparked an outpouring of support online, with netizens praising the firefighters for their quick and dedicated efforts.

One commenter expressed their gratitude and advised the firefighters to “take care of yourselves too”.

Another commenter told the firefighters to keep up the good work.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SCDF has not disclosed the contents of the affected shed, though it is noted that Sungei Tengah, located near Choa Chu Kang, hosts farms, nurseries, and storage facilities.

A web search of the incident’s address, 98, Sungei Tengah Road, reveals it is home to Cheng Farms, an ornamental fish business.

MS News has reached out to Cheng Farms for more information.

