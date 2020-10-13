Sunshine Bakeries Has 40,000 Cream Buns To Give Away To Winning Residential Block

Singaporeans have prided themselves on their kampung spirit, which harks back to times when families from the same village shared food and spent time together in communion.

Sunshine Bakeries is allowing Singaporeans to bring that spirit back with a bun giveaway.

Households from an entire residential block can get 4 buns each, and are encouraged to share if they have extras.

You could say that residents of the nominated blocks will become breadwinners.

Sunshine Bakeries setting aside 40,000 buns

Sunshine Bakeries said in a press release that they will be setting aside 40,000 wholemeal cream buns in conjunction with World Bread Day which falls on Friday (16 Oct).

A total of 10,000 households will receive 4 packets of cream buns.

They will be giving away Cookies and Cream and Butter Sugar buns, and encourage residents who have extras to share them with neighbours and friends to “rekindle the spirit of camaraderie”.

Though sharing is encouraged, we also hope that residents will adhere to safe distancing when doing so, washing their hands when they reach home.

Giveaway lasts till 19 Oct

From now till 19 Oct, residents can nominate their block here. Successful nominations will be notified and deliveries will be made starting from this Friday (16 Oct).

This giveaway brings us back to the days when we exchanged buns with different flavours during school events like Sports Day.

We wish residents all the best in getting that bread and spreading some kampung spirit.

