S$30 durian buffet near Second Link has Musang King, Black Thorn & more, with blind box plushies to collect

Singaporeans hop across the Causeway to Johor Bahru for all kinds of reasons, from more affordable haircuts and manicures to stocking up on toiletries and, perhaps the most popular reason of all, food.

If the sight, smell, and taste of durian make your heart race and your mouth water, here’s something you won’t want to miss: Sunway City Iskandar Puteri’s Durian Carnival, happening at Sunway Big Box Retail Park from 31 July to 3 Aug 2025.

From an all-you-can-eat durian buffet to exciting activities and adorable collectibles, there’s something for everyone — whether you’re obsessed with the creamy, pungent treat or just tagging along for the fun.

Buffet with fruits from one of Johor’s largest durian orchards

According to recent prices at a Jurong fruit stall, A-grade durians in Singapore typically cost around S$20 per kg.

Add another S$10, and you can indulge in all the rich, velvety goodness you can handle at the Durian Carnival’s buffet, featuring iconic varieties like Musang King, Black Thorn, Red Prawn, and more — all sourced from one of the largest durian orchards in Johor.

Musang King, known for its creamy, bittersweet richness, is a classic favourite among durian lovers, while Black Thorn offers a sweeter, more indulgent experience with its smooth, caramel-like flesh.

The rivalry between the two is fierce, but at the buffet, you won’t have to choose — you can enjoy both to your heart’s content.

Red Prawn, on the other hand, delivers a milder, more delicate flavour that’s perfect for those who prefer a subtler, less intense durian experience.

And yes, you read that right: for just RM98 (around S$30) per person, you can have as many servings of any variety you please at the buffet — just note they’re only available while stocks last.

Play carnival games, collect plushies & win prizes

If you couldn’t get enough of the durian buffet and are feeling competitive (and very hungry), sign up for the durian eating competition and put your speed and stomach to the test.

Not a fan of durian or can’t see yourself eating more than a few seeds? No worries, there’s still plenty to enjoy at the Durian Carnival.

Flex your brain instead of your appetite with games like guessing how many fruits are packed into a basket (winner takes it all), or get hands-on at the durian soap-making workshop, a fun activity with a quirky souvenir to take home.

Those after something more huggable can also score the exclusive ‘Durian Family’ plushies with a minimum spend of RM688 (about S$210) at the carnival and Sunway Big Box Retail Park.

Sure to draw just as much attention as the durians themselves, these adorable blind box collectibles double as reusable bags — perfect for plushie lovers, eco-conscious shoppers, and anyone who appreciates a cute, practical keepsake.

Each qualifying spend gets you one random plushie. To redeem it, just head to the redemption counter at the carnival with your receipts and show them to the Sunway staff.

Spend a little less — RM388 (around S$120) — and you’ll still walk away a winner. That’s all it takes to enter the carnival’s sure-win lucky draw, with prizes like X Park activity passes, shopping vouchers, and even a 3D2N stay at Sunway Hotel Big Box up for grabs.

International visitors are in for an extra treat: flash your non-Malaysian passport at the redemption counter to receive a special tourist pack, which includes retail vouchers to sweeten your shopping spree at Sunway Big Box Retail Park.

Durian buffet just 5 minutes away from Second Link

Getting to the Durian Carnival is easy, too, with Sunway Big Box Retail Park just five minutes from the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link. Now that’s convenient.

Oh, and did we mention entry is free? Here’s everything you need to know about the event:



Sunway City Iskandar Puteri Durian Carnival

Address: Sunway Big Box Retail Park, Persiaran Medini 5, Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, 79250 Nusajaya, Johor, Malaysia

Dates: 31 July – 3 Aug 2025

Opening hours: 12pm – 10pm daily

For more information and updates, follow Sunway City Iskandar Puteri on Facebook and Instagram.

