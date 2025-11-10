Countdown 2026 at Singapore Sports Hub announces headline act Super Junior, S$10 tickets & free community events

If you were unable to score tickets to Super Junior’s upcoming two-night concert in Singapore, here’s your chance to catch them live — for only S$10 a ticket.

The legendary K-pop group, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, has been announced as the headliners in Countdown 2026 at Singapore Sports Hub, happening on 31 Dec at Stadium Roar, marking the first-ever concert held at the venue.

The night’s lineup will also feature Chinese vocalist Cheng Huan, local stars Benjamin Kheng, Tabitha Nauser, Iman Fandi, and DJs Inquisitive and Farah Farz, alongside dance crews from O School.

The Kings of K-pop are back in town

Few acts have reigned over the K-pop scene quite like Super Junior. Since debuting in 2005, the group has churned out global hits like ‘Sorry Sorry’, ‘Mr Simple’, and most recently, ‘Express Mode’.

They’re often credited with helping to propel the Hallyu Wave beyond South Korea, paving the way for today’s generation of idols and earning them the title of “Kings of K-pop”.

For two decades, Super Junior has toured the world, clinched countless music awards, and built a loyal fanbase. And they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

In fact, it’s shaping up to be a busy trip for the band in Singapore.

After ringing in the new year at Countdown 2026, they’ll meet E.L.Fs up close at their first-ever fan-sign event here on 1 Jan, followed by two nights of their Super Show 10 world tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 2 and 3 Jan 2026.

So whether you’re new to the fandom or have stanned them since the era of skinny jeans and guyliner, expect an electrifying performance that proves why they still command the stage like ‘No Other’.

Longest New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Singapore, free community events & more

And if that wasn’t enough sparkle, get ready for a 35-minute fireworks extravaganza, the longest New Year’s Eve display in Singapore this year.

The dazzling show will light up the Kallang Basin in four themed chapters starting from 9pm, turning the night sky into a canvas of colour and light, so keep those phones charged and your cameras ready.

But that’s not all happening at the Hub.

The celebrations stretch far beyond the main stage, with free community activities taking over OCBC Square and the Water Sports Centre.

Expect a lively mix of family-friendly games, roving performances, and countdown processions that’ll keep the festive buzz going all evening, even if you don’t have a concert ticket.

You can also catch a live feed of the concert for free at these two locations, so you won’t miss out on any of the action.

If you’re looking to level up your experience, check out the new Countdown 2026 Beach Club.

For S$100, you and three friends can enjoy an exclusive spot with front-row views of the fireworks and a live feed of the concert, offering the perfect mix of comfort and celebration.

Prefer something more laid-back? Pre-order one of the festive picnic boxes — priced at S$50 for two — and enjoy an alfresco feast under the stars.

How to join Countdown 2026 celebration

Tickets for Countdown 2026 at Singapore Sports Hub go on sale at 4pm tomorrow (11 Nov) via Ticketmaster, priced at just S$10 before booking fees, snacks and a poncho included.

Festivities at the Singapore Sports Hub kick off from 7pm, so come early to soak in the atmosphere and hype yourself up before the performances and fireworks begin.

And if you can’t make it down, the concert will also be livestreamed on Singapore Sports Hub’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, so you can join the celebration wherever you are.

