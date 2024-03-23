Superdry VivoCity to close after 9 years, enjoy up to 60% off at closing sale

Superdry VivoCity to close on 1 April

Frequent visitors of VivoCity are no strangers to Superdry’s sprawling outlet located on the ground floor, especially given the store’s prominent signage.

After nine years, however, Superdry Vivocity will be closing for good, but not without some ‘farewell gifts’.

The store will be running a closing sale with discounts of up to 60% on all items.

Superdry Vivo hosting storewide sale before closure

Earlier this month, Superdry announced the imminent closure of its VivoCity outlet on Facebook.

The outlet will be closing on 1 April after nine years of operations.

As the closure approaches, Superdry will be running a storewide sale on its products.

Customers who purchase at least three items can enjoy a 60% discount. They can also enjoy a further 10% discount if they purchase five items.

Wide range of apparel going for discounted prices

A large variety of products are available at the sale.

Shoppers would be glad to hear that Superdry’s selection of graphic T-shirts is part of the discounted items.

Cop one of the parachute cargo pants pants to complete the casual streetwear look.

There are also overshirts and jackets for those who’re afraid of the cold.

Those looking to refresh their lineup of undergarments will also have a field day going through the large selection at the sale.

If you’re thinking of heading down to check out the sale, here’s where to get to:

Superdry VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01 – 129, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm (till 1 Apr)

Nearest MRT: Harbourfront

Also read: Superdry Suntec City Closing After 22 Oct, Has Up To 60% Off Clothing Sale

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Superdry.