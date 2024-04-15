Man arrested after putting metal rod against cashier’s neck & trying to rob Choa Chu Kang supermarket

24-year-old man arrested for attempting to rob Choa Chu Kang supermarket

Police apprehended a 24-year-old man on Sunday (14 April) after he attempted to rob a supermarket in Choa Chu Kang with a metal rod.

Apparently, he used the metal rod as a threat, putting it on the cashier’s neck while demanding money.

Failing to get what he wanted, the man left. However, the authorities caught up with him several hours later.

There are no known injuries from the incident, and the man will face charges in court today (15 April).

Placed metal rod on supermarket cashier’s neck & demanded money

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the police received an alert to the incident at a supermarket along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7 at 3.15am on Sunday (14 April).

Although the police statement did not specify the location, there is a 24-hour U Stars Supermarket at Block 810 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7.

Preliminary checks showed that the man had walked into the supermarket with a metal rod at the time of the incident.

He then proceeded to place the rod on the cashier’s neck and demanded money.

However, the cashier did not follow his instructions, and the man left the supermarket.

The police added that there were no injuries from the incident.

Police identify & arrest suspect within 2 hours of report

After the incident, officers from the Jurong Police Division conducted ground enquiries and searched through images from police cameras to establish the man’s identity.

They subsequently apprehended him within two hours of the report and seized a metal rod.

The man will face charges of attempted robbery in court on Monday (15 April).

If guilty, he may face jail time of between two and seven years and a minimum of six strokes of the cane.

