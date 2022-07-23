SuperPark Suntec Needs Halloween Scare Actors, Earn S$1.5K By Playing Pocong For 11 Nights

SuperPark Suntec Is Paying S$1,500 For Scare Actors This Halloween

Whether you love or hate it, you’ve probably experienced a good scare or two in your life.

Thrill-seekers who’d want to indulge in that, specifically in giving others a shock, may want to sign up for SuperPark at Suntec City’s upcoming gig.

With Halloween just a few months away, they are now accepting applications for scare actors.

As an actor, you’d have to stay in character as you scare guests while they make their way through the park.

You’ll be handsomely rewarded too, as the park is paying actors S$1,500 for just 11 nights of work.

SuperPark at Suntec City needs scare actors for 11 nights

On 13 Jul, SuperPark Singapore posted a casting call for scare actors on their Facebook page.

In the post, they explained that auditions for the roles are now open and that interested parties can fill out a form on their website.

A similar post was later shared on the New Jobs in Singapore Facebook page with a more detailed description of the responsibilities.

Taking a look at the requirements, there is nothing out of the ordinary other than a few key points.

To get the job, a scare actor must be available for 11 nights. Those nights are as follows:

26 & 29 Sep

3,11,14,21-23 & 28-30 Oct

According to the post, the dates include training sessions and rehearsals, likely to get you ready for your roles.

To fully immerse guests in the spooktecular experience, there will be plenty of artificial lights, strobes, fog, haze, and other special effects.

So if you can’t work under these conditions, it might be difficult to land the gig.

Lastly, it’s safe to say that any scare actor must be comfortable with makeup as you’ll undergo a transformation into a full-fledged pocong, pontianak, or the like every night.

And the cherry on top of it all is that you’ll get paid a cool S$1,500 for your services after the 11 days.

Scare the life out of guests

Those who want a sneak peek at what’s to come can check out their hair-raising trailer below:

As the name suggests, SuperSpook 2 is the second iteration of the event. And if the looks of the guests in the first edition are anything to go by, horror fanatics will be in for a treat.

Here’s a lady frightened for her life as a scare actor gets up close.

Finding our way around the amusement park in the dark must be terrifying experience, so we can totally understand this lady’s facial expression, as she looked like her life had just flashed before her eyes.

SuperPark Singapore has yet to release the full details of the event but stay tuned to their socials to get the latest updates.

Put your pranking skills to good use at SuperPark Suntec City

Those prank-loving friends may finally get to put their good skills to use at this job.

After all, they seem to revel when you’re in tears from the fright.

If you know anyone who could play the role, tag them in the comments so they’ll know what to do next.

Featured image adapted from SuperPark Singapore on Facebook and Facebook. Images are from past events.