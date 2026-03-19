S’pore skincare brand Suu Balm warns of counterfeit moisturisers sold online, over 100 listings taken down

Counterfeit Suu Balm moisturisers sold on Shopee and more, investigations ongoing

Popular Singapore skincare brand Suu Balm has issued a warning after counterfeit versions of its products were found being sold online, with some customers reporting adverse skin reactions.

In a press release seen by MS News on 6 March, the brand said fake versions of its Rapid Itch Relief Ceramide Moisturiser had surfaced on various online marketplace platforms.

“As a successful brand, it is unfortunately not uncommon for counterfeit products to attempt to enter the market,” said Suu Balm co-founder Jason Humphries.

Counterfeit Suu Balm products detected on multiple platforms

According to the brand, the counterfeit products were sold by unauthorised third-party sellers on platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Suu Balm said it has taken down more than 100 suspected listings over the past two months, but noted that new ones continue to appear even after removals.

The issue was first detected in mid-January 2026, after a customer flagged differences in a moisturiser purchased from another seller via Shopee.

Some customers report itching and rashes

A spokesperson from the brand told MS News they have received more than 30 enquiries since end-January 2026, including complaints from Singapore and Malaysia.

Among these, some customers reported experiencing worsened skin conditions after using suspected counterfeit products.

“The product resulted in more itching or rashes appearing,” the spokesperson said.

Internal testing also found that counterfeit batches had a higher pH value compared to authentic products.

Counterfeit products may contain unknown ingredients

Suu Balm warned that products sold through unauthorised channels are not guaranteed to meet its safety and quality standards. Such products:

May not originate from approved manufacturing facilities

May not have undergone established quality assurance processes

Could contain altered, substituted, or unknown ingredients

May pose risks, particularly for those with sensitive or eczema-prone skin

The moisturiser was originally formulated at the National Skin Centre in Singapore in partnership with Good Pharma Dermatology.

“Ensuring that the product is original and contains the intended high-quality ingredients is important,” Mr Humphries said.

He added that the ceramides used in Suu Balm cost about US$2,500 (around S$3,200) per kilogram, a level of ingredient quality unlikely to be matched in counterfeit products.

Suu Balm said it has reported the matter to multiple authorities, including the Singapore Police Force (SPF), Health Sciences Authority (HSA), National Healthcare Group (NHG), Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), and Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

The brand added that the case has been raised to CCCS and is currently under investigation, with authorities continuing to look into the matter.

Buyers urged to avoid ‘too good to be true’ deals

Despite efforts to remove listings, Suu Balm said it is still receiving enquiries from concerned customers, some of whom are unsure whether their purchases are genuine.

The brand urged consumers to buy only from official and authorised sellers listed on their website, including their official site, verified marketplace stores, and retailers such as Watsons, Guardian, Unity, and FairPrice.

“If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Mr Humphries said.

Customers who are unsure about their purchases can contact Suu Balm through their official channels for verification.

Also read: Operation producing 573 brands of counterfeit milk powder uncovered in Vietnam, targeted vulnerable groups