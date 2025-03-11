SUV collides head-on with lorry after failed overtaking attempt in M’sia, 3 dead & 5 injured

3 killed & 5 injured in SUV-lorry crash

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday (11 March) when an SUV carrying five people collided head-on with a lorry in Malaysia, resulting in three fatalities and five injuries.

The incident occurred around 7am on a 40-kilometre stretch of Samalaju Road in Bintulu, Sarawak.

SUV loses control after failed overtaking attempt

The SUV was travelling from Bintulu towards Samalaju Industrial Park when it reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control, slamming into an oncoming three-tonne lorry.

Three people tragically lost their lives in the crash: the SUV driver, 44-year-old Nur Azalea Zakiah Jiben, and two rear-seat passengers, 22-year-old Ariana Juana Helda and 39-year-old Simon Hiu.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies were extricated with special rescue tools before being handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old lorry driver managed to escape the wreckage despite suffering a broken leg.

Two other men in the SUV, along with two lorry passengers, also sustained injuries of varying severity.

The five of them were rushed to Bintulu Hospital for treatment.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.