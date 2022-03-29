MBS Swatch Brand Manager Leaves After Talking To Unhappy Customers

Though many people were seen queuing up for a chance to get their hands on a timepiece from the Omega-Swatch MoonSwatch collection, many sadly left disappointed.

Footage circulated online showing disgruntled customers having heated conversations with police officers or representatives from the watch brand.

On Monday (28 Mar), a TikTok clip showed a Swatch brand manager spending 7 minutes addressing a group of disgruntled customers at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Though the customers didn’t react well when the manager ‘left the conversation’, netizens thought otherwise and praised him for being patient.

Swatch manager leaves after listening to MBS customers’ grievances

At the start of the viral TikTok clip, the Swatch brand manager dressed in white and grey addressed a group of rowdy customers.

Unfortunately, the manager explained that the shop did not have enough stocks to meet everyone’s demand.

For the next 3 minutes, several customers took turns to voice their dissatisfaction, to which the manager calmly nodded his head.

After hearing them out, the manager acknowledged that the situation was unfortunate and that it was not one that the company wanted to see happening.

As much as he wanted to make everyone happy, there wasn’t much he could do given the lack of supplies.

He also said that the reselling of timepieces on Carousell was also beyond the company’s control.

However, the conversation did not stop there as customers continued to voice their grouses.

At about the 7.5-minute mark, the manager suddenly turned around and walked off towards a set of doors surrounded by police officers.

He then murmured, “I’m done”, to one of the cops. The crowd didn’t react too well to this and gave a sarcastic round of applause.

You can watch the clip in full here.

Netizens commend manager for being patient

The clip has gone viral with over 66,500 likes and almost 5,000 comments on TikTok. It was also reshared on Reddit, where it received over 500 comments.

Most netizens seemingly empathised with the brand manager and applauded him for his patience.

Others also pointed out that the customers were overly entitled, especially when someone asked for compensation for parking fees.

One Redditor wanted to ask customers what they would do if they queued at a cai png stall, and the auntie said they’re sold out.

Not easy to appease a large unhappy crowd

After queueing for hours, the customers’ frustrations are probably understandable.

On the other hand, it’s not easy being in the manager’s shoes, having to appease such a large group of customers. This is especially when some things were out of his control.

Kudos to the manager for his patience and his ability to keep calm despite being in such a stressful situation.

