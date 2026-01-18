Swedish football player juggles ball for over 28 hours, sets new world record

Swedish football player juggles ball for over 28 hours, setting a new Guinness World Record

Juggling a ball is not for everyone, but Swedish footballer Daniel Yaakob set a new Guinness World Record by juggling a football for over 28 hours.

The feat took place on 31 May 2025 at the Rydshallen sports complex in Linköping, Sweden.

Daniel Yaakob, known for his freestyle football skills and his TikTok following, controlled the ball for a remarkable 28 hours, 21 minutes, and two seconds.

His juggling marathon surpassed the previous record of 26 hours, held by the UK’s Dan Magness back in 2010.

Goal was to challenge himself & inspire others

Before the event, Daniel shared that his goal was to challenge himself and inspire others.

“I want to inspire others to push their limits, promote consistency and focus, and show how social media can be used to spotlight positive challenges and achievements,” he said.

The 26-year-old has shared his football tricks with a growing online audience, and this record-breaking event was another way to engage his followers and show them what’s possible with dedication.

Recruited volunteers to assist with video recording & timekeeping

His attempt was meticulous and well-planned. He recruited volunteers to assist with video recording and timekeeping while he focused solely on keeping the ball in the air.

Avoiding complicated tricks, he knew that a single slip could undo all his hard work.

His ability to maintain consistent control over the white ball, keeping it steadily spinning above the floor, remained impressive throughout.

Celebrated achievement after clock hit 28 hours

Every three hours, Daniel took a 15-minute break to replenish and review footage from his video team. After each quick recharge, he resumed keeping the ball afloat using his knees, chest, feet, and head.

When the clock hit 28 hours, Daniel celebrated his achievement with a final “around-the-world” trick before flicking the ball into his hands, to the cheers of his spectators.

The entire event was captured on video, showing his persistence and determination as he maintained consistency throughout the long hours.

