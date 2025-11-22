Delta Swimming Complex swimmer yanks sunglasses off lifeguard & throws it on ground

Delta Swimming Complex confrontation happened on 16 Nov

A swimmer was recently recorded pulling a lifeguard’s sunglasses off and throwing them on the floor at Delta Swimming Complex.

Footage of the incident was uploaded by TikTok user @daniwolfsbane1994, showing what seemed to be a heated conversation.

Swimmer grabs lifeguard’s eyewear & throws it

The video starts with a female swimmer yanking a pair of sunglasses from the lifeguard’s head.

Another lifeguard then stepped between the two individuals.

As his colleague engaged the swimmer, the first lifeguard walked over and picked up the sunglasses from the floor.

Another swimmer wearing black shorts then entered the frame and began examining the lifeguard, who went to retrieve his sunglasses.

As the lifeguard and the swimmer in the background continued their conversation, the second swimmer walked towards them after checking on the first lifeguard.

He then placed his hands on their arms in what looks like a gesture of peace.

Confrontation happened over equipment usage

In response to MS News‘ queries, a SportSG spokesperson said the incident happened on Sunday (16 Nov) and involved one of its lifeguards and a patron.

The incident happened after the lifeguard informed the patron that the swimming equipment they were using was meant exclusively for ActiveSG’s learn-to-play programmes.

