Johor MP Syed Saddiq Promotes Muar To Singaporeans

Now that land borders between Singapore and Malaysia have fully reopened, it’ll finally be easier to hop across the Causeway for a quick getaway.

And Syed Saddiq, Member of Parliament (MP) for Muar, really hopes that the Johor town will be on Singaporeans’ travel lists.

Singaporean friends, welcome to Muar! ❤️ Please share this video with your friends and family members! pic.twitter.com/fE86tpWZAZ — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) March 31, 2022

On Thursday (31 Mar), he posted a video about Muar to entice Singaporeans to head over for a trip.

He even promoted the city’s signature dishes and hotels in Singapore dollars (SGD), perhaps to attract those looking for a more affordable vacation.

Syed Saddiq unleashes his inner travel host

The day before Malaysia fully reopened its borders to travellers on Friday (Apr 1), Syed Saddiq took to social media to share a travel show-like clip promoting Muar. He has been the MP for Muar since 2018.

Taking on the part of an enthusiastic programme host, he welcomed his “Singaporean friends” to Muar and went into why it’s such a great place to visit.

Source

He started by reassuring Singaporeans that Muar, just like the Lion City, is very clean. There’s one difference, though — the sale of chewing gum is allowed.

Syed Saddiq also called on all “uncles (and) aunties” to visit “the furniture hub of ASEAN” for “good quality and affordable furniture”.

Promotes food & hotels in SGD

Furniture isn’t the only affordable thing Singaporeans can find in Muar.

Syed Saddiq got foodies drooling with slow-mo shots of him tucking into Malaysian dishes, complete with their prices in SGD.

According to his video, mee bandung costs just S$2.20, a plate full of otak-otak will set you back S$3.20, while asam pedas is S$4.80.

Source

The accommodation options are great for those on a budget too — Syed Saddiq reminded everyone that hotel prices start from as low as S$30.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan was certainly convinced. He tweeted back saying that he will be “heading up to Muar soon for some of that Mee Bandung”.

Get good food & a quick escape in Muar

With such affordable rates, holidaying in Muar will likely be cheaper than settling for a staycation in Singapore.

If you’re seeking a much-needed escape soon, perhaps travelling there will be a good option that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Even if it’s not for a vacation, there’s no harm in making the drive up for some good food at prices you can’t match in Singapore.

Featured image adapted from @SyedSaddiq on Twitter.

