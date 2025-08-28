Men use table to ‘chope’ parking spot in Little India, get caught by enforcement officer

Two men use table to ‘chope’ parking space, get caught and fined by enforcement officer

Two men were caught on camera trying to “chope” a parking lot in Little India using a table — only to be confronted by an enforcement officer on the spot.

The short clip, uploaded to the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on 25 Aug, quickly went viral and drew amused reactions from netizens.

Table placed in parking space

In the six-second video, an enforcement officer can be seen speaking to the two men.

Based on the video, they were standing at a street parking space in Little India.

Between them, a table sits squarely in the middle of the parking spot, apparently placed there to reserve the space.

The video ends abruptly as another passer-by walks across the scene.

“Table choping a parking lot,” the Original Poster (OP) wrote in the caption, adding that the traffic warden has fined the men for doing so.

Netizens joke about the situation

The bizarre attempt at “parking space choping” drew mixed reactions online.

One netizen jokingly suggested using tissue paper next time to “chope” the location.

Another commenter claimed that at private estates, drivers would use dustbins to “chope” parking spots.

One user expressed outrage at the behaviour of the men trying to reserve the location.

According to Singapore’s Parking Places Rules, it’s illegal to obstruct any parking lot with vehicles, materials, or objects.

Authorities are allowed to remove or detain such items, and culprits may face fines.

Also read: Woman exits car to allegedly block other driver from taking parking lot at Marina Bay

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook and SGcarmart.