Woman exits car to allegedly block other driver from taking parking lot at Marina Bay

Driver uses passenger as ‘human cone’ to stop others from taking Bayfront Avenue parking lot

A driver resorted to an unconventional tactic to prevent others from occupying a parking lot along Bayfront Avenue — he used his passenger as a physical ‘placeholder’.

Dashcam footage reportedly captured last Saturday (21 June) evening at the Marina Bay outdoor carpark showed a white Hyundai waiting as another vehicle vacated one of the parking lots.

As soon as the lot became free, a woman exited the Hyundai’s front passenger seat and stood in front of the dashcam vehicle, seemingly to block it from taking the lot.

The lady only walked off when the Hyundai successfully manoeuvred into the parking lot.

Some say it’s fair game, others call it poor etiquette

The clip was later posted online, sparking fierce debate among netizens.

In land-scarce Singapore, securing a parking spot — especially in high-traffic areas like Marina Bay — can be a test of patience and timing. But using a ‘human cone’ to physically occupy a lot remains a grey area in public opinion.

Some users defended the Hyundai driver’s actions, saying there was nothing shameful about her actions. Others pointed out that the Hyundai could have been waiting before the camcar arrived.

This netizen pointed out that the lady’s action was justified as the camcar driver could have shown intention to take the lot.

There were, however, others who criticised the move as inconsiderate and unfair to the lady.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.