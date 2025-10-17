‘You quiet and sit down!’: TADA driver shouts & makes aggressive gestures towards passenger during ride

TADA driver turns 10-minute journey into 20-minute nightmare, shouting & gesturing at passenger

What was supposed to be a 10-minute journey turned into a 20-minute “ordeal” for a passenger as her TADA driver shouted and seemingly made aggressive gestures during the ride.

At one point, the driver even yelled, “You quiet and sit down!”

TADA has since issued a warning to the driver in question.

TADA river shouts & makes aggressive gestures during ride

A video taken by the passenger starts with her telling the driver that he needed to make a turn. However, the driver proceeded straight through the junction.

Asking the driver where he was going, the passenger informed him that her destination was on Dawson Road.

The driver then seemingly snapped, asking the passenger, “Eh, are you okay or not?”

Stating again that her destination was on Dawson Road, the passenger asked the driver to “please follow the GPS.”

Voice rising, the driver then went on a rant while gesturing aggressively at the passenger:

You ah, wah, telling you, walao, quiet lah, you quiet and sit down. I follow the GPS, but you tell me turn here, turn there. You, stop it ah, I’m telling you. I’m very irritated already, you know.

The driver then accused the passenger of arriving late — an accusation that the passenger appeared shocked by.

As the passenger sighed, the driver exclaimed, “Morning you know, my business gone, you know.”

Accusing her of being poor at providing directions, the driver proceeded to swear at the traffic.

A second video from the same ride cuts to the passenger reaching their destination.

As they reached the compound, the driver said it could have been “very fast” if the passenger had told him a different location.

The video ends with the passenger leaving the car.

TADA apologises for incident & provides passenger with S$2 voucher

Recounting the incident, the passenger’s sister told MS News that the trip occurred on the morning of 6 Oct.

The sister also shared an email exchange between the passenger and TADA.

Responding to the passenger’s feedback, TADA apologised for the incident and offered a S$2 voucher for a future ride.

The sister, however, was unsatisfied with the response — she described TADA’s reply as a “template apology” and said the compensation was a “token voucher”.

In response to MS News‘ queries, a TADA spokesperson said it has issued a warning to the driver in question and has provided the affected passenger a “recovery voucher”.

Also read: TADA Driver Allegedly Racially Abuses Passenger, Company Says They’re Investigating Incident

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from video sent by MS News reader.