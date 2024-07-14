Taiwan couple reportedly take their own lives in hotel room, children thought they were just asleep

Taiwan couple found dead in hotel after drinking sleeping pills to escape debt

A couple from Hsinchu City in Taiwan who was staying at a friend’s hotel in Taoyuan and had no fixed place to stay owed nearly a million dollars. Unable to find a way out, they decided to take their own lives with sleeping pills.

Unaware of their parents’ actions, their two children, aged 7 and 8, stayed with their bodies.

Couple in Taiwan take their own lives

On the day of the incident (10 July), the couple reportedly took sleeping pills and drank Coke to execute their planned suicide.

They kept saying “sorry” to their children before collapsing into deep sleep.

The two children thought their parents were asleep, so they sat quietly by their side without making any noise. It was not until 11.44am the next day that the hotel owner noticed that neither of them had shown up for work.

He entered the room to check on them, only to discover that their limbs were stiff, and they had no pulse. They weren’t breathing either.

Police did not suspect foul play. However, they were also unable to find a suicide note.

Investigations are ongoing.

Couple in Taiwan was in debt

According to United News Network, the couple aged 46 and 42 from Hsinchu City, owed a lot of money and had no fixed place to live.

They were previously wealthy, but due to poor wealth management, they now owed nearly a million dollars to various parties. Furthermore, the man surnamed Zhou was facing an ongoing lawsuit and faced the possibility of being jailed.

In May this year, they took their two children to work at a friend’s hotel in Taoyuan in exchange for accommodation.

Due to debts and lawsuits, the couple had left their children alone and left a few days ago but returned some days before the incident after friends persuaded them to return.

However, their friends’ efforts were in vain.

The children have been brought back to their relatives, notably their grandmother, to stay with before deciding on their next move, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Counselling has also been arranged for the siblings.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, these are some hotlines to call:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

There is also a list of international helplines here.

However, call 24-hour emergency medical services if someone you know is at immediate risk.

