Taiwan comedian Mickey Huang appeals sentence for having 2,259 pieces of child porn, 14-year-old victim forced to shoot 228 videos

Taiwan comedian Mickey Huang appeals 8 month jail sentence for possessing 2,259 pieces of child porn

Mickey Huang, a famous comedian and TV host in Taiwan, appealed his sentence for his possession of 2,259 pieces of child porn.

Huang, who had previously won multiple awards, fell from grace in June 2023 following multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

During an investigation in August that year, police found seven pornographic videos involving minors, which Huang had bought online.

Since 2014, he had also been part of the illegal porn circulating forum Chuangyi Sifang (name transliterated).

He also faced charges of possessing 2,259 pornographic images involving minors.

On 3 Dec 2024, the court sentenced him to eight months in jail and a fine of NT$100,000 (around S$4,000).

It also stated that Huang showed no remorse and did not reach settlements with the victims.

His lawyers have appealed the sentence.

Huang’s videos involved victim as young as 10

On 26 March this year, Huang appeared at the Taiwan High Court for his first appeal hearing.

He argued that he was unaware that the sexual images were of minors when he downloaded them.

Afterwards, he bowed to members of the press before leaving in his car.

The hearing sparked much anger among the Taiwanese public.

Political commentator Grace Woo pointed out that Huang had pornographic videos involving children and teens, including of them in school uniforms and holding up student ID cards.

One video featured a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted each time a premium member in the forum picked her, for an alleged total of 228 times.

Ms Woo criticised Huang’s defenders as “extremely cruel”.

Politician Miao Poya stated that Huang’s child porn collection included 35 minors, one as young as just 10 years old.

Taiwanese TV host Betty Wu also called for the public disclosure of the identities of the 80 premium members of Chuangyi Sifang.

Furthermore, she wanted legal action to be taken against them regardless of social status.

Also read: Man jailed for over 8,000 child porn photos & videos, claims he was ‘flabbergasted’ at size of collection

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from UDN and doidam10 on Canva, for illustration purposes only.