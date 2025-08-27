Drunk man causes chaos at Taiwan police station, defecates in public & smears faeces on own face

Drunk man in Taiwan smears faeces on face while handcuffed in police precint, slapped with fine

A man in Taichung City, Taiwan, faced a fine after causing a four-hour scene at a police station, defecating in public and smearing faeces on his own face.

According to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday, the 40-year-old surnamed Liao (name transliterated) had been placed under protective custody by officers from the Second Precinct after getting drunk and creating a disturbance in the North District.

Man strips, defecates & urinates inside police station

The incident occurred at about 1am on 22 July. Police were called when the drunk Liao became uncontrollable at a friend’s house.

Officers took him to the station, where he was handcuffed inside a restricted area.

In the precinct, he alternated between saying he needed to use the toilet and refusing to go, all while shouting at officers.

This culminated when he pulled down his trousers, squatted, and defecated and urinated on the spot. He then smeared faeces on his own face.

Despite repeated warnings to stop, Liao continued this behaviour until around 5am, when he finally calmed down and cooperated with officers to give a statement.

Court imposes S$126 fine

Police said Liao’s behaviour violated Taiwan’s Social Order Maintenance Act.

Although Liao argued he had been too drunk to remember what he had done, the Taichung District Court ruled that his actions had disrupted police duties and public order.

While his behaviour did not amount to violence or threats, the court found he had clearly misbehaved and imposed an NT$3,000 (S$126) fine.

