Woman in Taiwan smashes wine bottle on counter & sprays beer on FamilyMart clerk

Woman smashes wine bottle & sprays beer on FamilyMart clerk

A woman smashed a wine bottle on the counter and sprayed a can of beer on a clerk at a FamilyMart in Taichung, Taiwan, last Saturday (9 Aug), sparking widespread criticism on social media.

The 36-year-old woman, surnamed Jiang, later explained that she was infuriated because the clerk refused to put her purchase in a bag for her.

Woman orders young clerk to bag her purchase

Surveillance footage leaked on Threads shows a woman in a white T-shirt taking a bottle of red wine to the counter to pay for it.

The male clerk, identified as a minor surnamed Lai, then took out a plastic bag and placed it under the wine bottle before taking the woman’s payment.

Seeing the clerk had not bagged her purchase, the woman began to toss her payment on the counter and ordered, “Pack it up.”

When Mr Lai did not do this, she smashed the bottle on the counter, injuring the boy’s hand.

However, the woman did not stop there.

She left and returned to the counter with a can of beer, shook it, and sprayed its contents on the young clerk.

Incident has been reported to authorities

Following media reports, FamilyMart Taiwan addressed the issue in a Facebook post on 10 Aug.

They stated the incident has been reported to the police, with whom they are cooperating to hold the other party accountable according to the law.

Additionally, they said they are providing medical, psychological, and legal support to their staff.

Addressing concerns regarding the clerk taking a video of the store’s surveillance footage, they explained that he filmed it to show his mother out of fear, adding that they have no intention to punish him for it.

As for the clerk’s refusal to bag up the customer’s purchase, he said the store manager had told him he could ask customers to pack their purchases if he was busy, TVBS reported.

Woman was ‘furious’ at clerk for not packing purchase

Meanwhile, Jiang — who lives in a building next to the FamilyMart — posted a video on Threads explaining her side of the story.

“The clerk said there was no bagging service, so I was furious,” she expressed in the now-deleted video.

She complained, “This clerk just doesn’t help customers pack things in the convenience store. As a service industry, do you think this is OK?”

Furthermore, the woman said she cannot accept this and was “really embarrassed” by it.

She then challenged:

If they want to sue me this time or in the future, I have video evidence. I’ve also brought my family’s management staff here, so if they want to sue us, we have evidence.

According to TVBS, Jiang has reported to the police station on 10 Aug to assist in the investigation.

Also read: Woman in Japan arrested for allegedly squashing bun at convenience store without buying it

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from xuancheng86 on Threads.