Man sets himself on fire at Taiwan petrol station, lunges at bystander & firefighters while engulfed in flames

Man sets himself on fire at petrol station and tries to attack bystander before being subdued

Panic erupted at a petrol station in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, on Friday evening (9 Jan), after a man allegedly set himself on fire before charging at a security guard and emergency responders.

According to Taiwanese media SET News, the incident unfolded at about 5.44pm at a CPC petrol station along Minzu Road, prompting a swift response from firefighters and police.

Man douses himself with fuel before igniting flames

The 30-year-old suspect, identified only as Lin (name transliterated), allegedly used a fuel nozzle to douse himself with petrol before setting himself alight.

As flames engulfed his body, Lin reportedly ran towards a nearby armoured car guard, a 50-year-old man surnamed Zeng (name transliterated), who had just finished refuelling his vehicle.

The sudden attack sparked chaos at the station. When firefighters arrived to render emergency assistance, Lin allegedly lunged at one of them.

He was quickly restrained by firefighters and police officers working together to subdue him.

By then, Lin’s clothes had been completely burned off, leaving him nearly naked.

He suffered second-degree burns but remained conscious as he was rushed to Banqiao Far Eastern Memorial Hospital.

Mr Zeng sustained burn injuries to his right thigh and buttocks and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police investigating motive

Following the incident, police cordoned off the petrol station with yellow caution tape while investigations began.

Preliminary findings indicate that the suspect did not carry any knives or weapons and that a lighter was the only object used in the incident, TVBS reported.

Police said they are still investigating the motive behind Lin’s actions.

Officers are set to conduct a formal interview once his medical condition and emotional state have stabilised.

Also read: Man sets girlfriend on fire in jealous rage at Thai supermarket, bystanders put out fire in time



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TVBS and SETN.