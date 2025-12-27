Passengers on Taiwan MRT flee after man begins smashing window with umbrella

Passengers flee after man begins to smash window on Taipei MRT

Less than a week after the tragic mass stabbing on 19 Dec, passengers aboard an MRT in Taipei, Taiwan, fled in a frenzied panic when a man suddenly began using his umbrella to hit a window.

A clip of the moment went viral online, showing passengers rushing to get away, even leaving behind their possessions in the process.

According to Formosa News, the incident occurred at Beimen metro station on Christmas Day (25 Dec).

“Some people fell over,” one witness said.

“Everyone was in a panic and we just kept running and running.”

A few voices can also be heard trying to ensure people to not end up hurting each other.

Photos of the aftermath show bags left behind, spilled drinks, and discarded shoes.

Local news reported that the incident was caused by a man in his 40s who allegedly suffered a panic attack.

One person injured in the panic

While there were no reported casualties, one woman in her 70s was injured after falling while trying to run away.

She was conveyed to the National Taiwan University Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the man who swung his umbrella at the windows was taken home by his family.

One witness said that prior to last week’s knife attack, people would not have reacted as strongly.

“If it were before, people wouldn’t have run away,” they said.

“People are afraid of a copycat,” said another woman at the scene.