AI Weather Anchor Debuts In Taiwan, Voice & Manner Of Speech Learned From Past Broadcasts

Taiwan News Channel Introduces AI Weather Anchor

Artificial intelligence (AI) has come in pretty handy for a variety of tasks recently, including planning travel itineraries and writing novels.

Its uses are now broadening even further.

A news channel in Taiwan has debuted an AI weather anchor on YouTube, constructed using a photo-realistic image generator.

It can also learn from past broadcasts, meaning it’ll improve over time.

The move has drawn mixed reactions, with some pointing out its flaws, though others express their support.

On 26 June, FTV News Network in Taiwan unveiled the virtual anchor through a two-minute weather broadcast on their channel.

According to 8world News, the network has been adapting in recent years after advancements in technology and the listening habits of their viewers.

They are the first in Taiwan to start using AI in their broadcasts. Collaborating with Osense, an expert in AI imaging, the network replicated images of individuals.

This was combined with Microsoft’s AI-powered voice generator to create a virtual news anchor.

They added that coming up with the presenter’s final form took about half a year of continuous adjustments.

It also has the ability to learn from past broadcasts, with its tone of voice and manner of speech improving as broadcasts increase.

This feature will eventually enable it to replicate a real-life anchor, it said.

Deputy general manager of FTV News Network Hu Wan Ling shared that they would give it a script on a daily basis.

It would then practice, training itself on delivering news in the best way possible.

Viewers notice unnatural form of speech

Despite the network’s best efforts, though, it would seem that quite a gap still remains between AI-powered anchors and real ones.

Responding to the broadcast on their YouTube channel, multiple netizens have pointed out the unnatural behaviour of the anchor.

For instance, one user pointed out that her speech was far too steady, with barely any intonation.

Yet another noted that it would have been better for the anchor to also have a feature allowing it to make mistakes. This, they said, would make it seem more genuine.

However, several netizens were more accepting of FTV’s adventurous move.

Some commented that they believed it would get better over time, and praised the channel for adapting to modern technology.

As for fears of getting replaced, they haven’t yet emerged among the AI’s real-life counterparts.

8world News reports that a local anchor, Song Yanmin, shared that their job isn’t to simply read from a script.

In case of emergencies, AI-powered anchors may not be able to react as efficiently as real ones.

At this stage, they added, it would be more difficult for AI to adapt.

Featured image adapted from FTV News on YouTube.