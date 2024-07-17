Tea shop employee in Taiwan spits into hand & uses it to make drink order, branch shuts down

Tea shop employee slammed for spitting into hand & using it to make drink

A female employee of the Taiwanese tea company “Kebuke” in Hsinchu, Taiwan was caught spitting into her hands and using them to stir pearls for a drink, reported the Central News Agency (CNA).

The incident occurred at Kebuke’s Guanpu branch on Sunday (14 July). It was allegedly the employee’s vengeful response to a customer placing an order right before closing time.

Her actions were captured by a colleague and shared on social media, causing outrage among the public.

In response, the tea company issued a statement on Facebook regarding the misconduct of its employee on Monday (15 July). It apologised for the employee’s poor service quality and the negative impact her actions had brought on the brand’s perception.

The company stated that an investigation was conducted upon receipt of the incident and the employee was suspended from all duties subsequently, emphasising that such misconduct was strictly prohibited.

It added that education and training would be conducted at all stores across Taiwan.

Due to severe violations of franchise terms at the Guanpu branch, immediate closure and termination of the franchise agreement have been enforced, with legal liabilities pursued.

On Tuesday (16 July), Kebuke posted another statement on Facebook saying that the company would refund the customer as well as provide further care to address physical and mental needs that surfaced after this incident.

It also hired attorneys from legal firms to handle the matter, saying it was going through the legal procedures of pursuing all related responsibilities.

Netizen claiming to be Kebuke employee apologises for her actions

According to CNA, a netizen claiming to be the female employee in the video posted on the social media site Threads, expressing regret for causing the temporary closure of the store. She added that the actions were merely made for “fun”.

She reportedly apologised for the negative impression she had brought upon the brand and the food safety issues that it incurred. She also offered to resign and to face the consequences.

Despite the apology, her post was bombarded with criticism from netizens.

Company allegedly seeks S$185,000 compensation from employee

Facebook user 遺產律師, 勞資律師- 林柏男, who is an estate and labour lawyer, posted that the hardest thing for the company is to obtain evidence, but the employee provided the evidence herself.

He added that the owner of the branch allegedly sought up to NT$4.5 million (S$185,000) in compensation from the employee.

“The female employee has been sued by the franchisor and demanded to compensate for losses, amounting to 4.5 million, plus customer mental compensation,” reads the post.

