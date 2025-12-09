Teen in Taiwan stabs mother more than 20 times for confiscating his phone, sentenced to jail

Teen in Taoyuan jailed 19 years & 10 months for stabbing his mother

A teenager in Taoyuan, Taiwan, has been sentenced to 19 years and 10 months in prison after stabbing his mother more than 20 times.

The incident occurred around 11am on 1 June last year, when the suspect, 18-year-old Chen (name transliterated from Chinese), became highly agitated after his mother confiscated his phone.

While his mother was asleep in her room, he went to the kitchen to retrieve a fruit knife, then entered her room and frantically stabbed her in the head, neck, chest, and abdomen.

After committing the attack, Chen called 119 for emergency medical assistance.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene and transported the mother to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Claimed he was in a bad mood & felt neglected

Eyewitnesses testified that while police and medical personnel were busy performing rescue efforts, Chen stood nearby.

He seemed unconcerned and completely calm as police seized the murder weapon from his mother’s bed.

During the interrogation, Chen confessed to the crime, stating that he was in a bad mood after his mother confiscated his phone.

He also said he felt neglected whenever his mother ignored his attempts at sharing issues about his education and daily life.

Diagnosed with autism, ADHD & antisocial personality tendencies

Chen, an only child who lived with his single mum, had been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) since childhood.

He also had antisocial personality tendencies, with difficulty controlling his emotions and frequent violent outbursts.

On 3 Dec, the court sentenced Chen to 19 years and 10 months in prison, dismissing his appeal and defence.

