Taiwanese Man Leaves Disinfecting Lamp On For 3 Hours & Suffers Burns, Urges Others To Be Careful

Man In Taiwan Gets Burned From Disinfecting UV Lamp

Some devices, while useful in numerous ways, can pose a certain amount of risk to our lives. If we are not careful, we may end up going through a lot of unnecessary pain and hurt.

This was, unfortunately, the case for a man in Taiwan who recently left a disinfecting lamp on for three hours.

The lamp was emitting ultraviolet (UV) rays throughout the duration and as a result, caused a significant number of burns to the man’s legs and corneas.

The man took the opportunity to urge others to take more caution when setting up their disinfecting lamps, or any appliance producing UV rays.

Man receives burns on legs and eyes from disinfecting lamp

The man detailed the incident and his injuries through a Facebook post on Monday (13 Jun).

In the post, he stated that he had left the disinfecting lamp on to sterilise his room.

However, he soon realised the folly of his actions when he received burns on his legs.

He was apparently unable to fully open his eyes as well, due to the damage incurred as a result of the lamp.

The man immediately went to the emergency room of a nearby hospital to get treatment for his injuries.

There, the doctor informed him that his corneas were severely injured from the lamp and would need a few days to fully recover. The man also suffered burns to both legs.

The man seems to have taken his injuries lightly, joking that his bandaged legs looked “like a mummy”.

However, he also urged everyone to take heed and be careful when setting up their disinfecting lamps.

Danger of disinfecting lamps using UV technology

Since the start of the pandemic, there has apparently been “growing demand and availability” of Ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection devices.

However, these devices can be dangerous if not put to use with the right amount of caution.

According to an advisory by National Environment Agency (NEA), exposure to UVC radiation can cause skin or eye injuries.

Such injuries include damage to the cornea, burning sensations and sensitivity to light, as well as burns.

Households are therefore advised not to purchase disinfection appliances that use UVC radiation technology. They should only use these devices if they come with safety engineering features.

These features include motion sensors that automatically switch off the lamp when a person or animal approaches it, minimising UV exposure.

Be careful when using devices emitting UV light

The dangerous effects of UV lamps are perhaps reasons why we should minimise our use of such devices, or not use them at all.

We wish the man a speedy recovery and hope that others heed his advice and refrain from purchasing such appliances.

Instead of using UV lamps, do consider opting for safer options that will carry out the task of disinfection just as well.

Featured images adapted from Andy on Facebook.